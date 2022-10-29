Gov. Youngkin faces backlash for comments made regarding the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

The republican governor has condemned the violence on Paul Pelosi, but did not apologize or retract his remarks during a rally in Stafford, V.A.

STAFFORD, Va. — Despite backlash following his comments about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband, Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not apologize nor retract his remarks.

The republican governor has been under fire for his remarks regarding the assault on Paul Pelosi during a campaign rally for congressional candidate Yesli Vega in Stafford, V.A.

"Speaker Pelosi's husband, they had a break-in last night in his house, and he was assaulted," said Youngkin during the Friday event.

"There is no room for violence anywhere, but we are going to send her back to be with him in California, that's what we are going to do. That's what we are going to do," he said to a crowd that applauded to his comments.

.@GovernorVA references the attack on @SpeakerPelosi 's husband Paul Pelosi, during a rally today in Stafford.

Democrats in Virginia slammed the governor called his comments "absolutely disgusting and unbecoming."

President pro tempore of the Virginia Senate Louis Lucas went further writing on twitter, "He has embarrassed Virginia. Governor, either apologize or RESIGN."

Hours after his comments he side-stepped questions about a "do-over" or an apology during an interview for Newsmax with Greta Van Susteren.

"I have said there is no room for violence there just isn't," said Youngkin. "We just wish him a speedy him recovery, and as I said the first lady and I keep him in our prayers," he added.

Virginia Democrats tweeting out the clip of the interview saying, "Can't even offer an apology."

Prince William County republicans have pushed back on the criticism from democrats on Twitter, emphasizing when Youngkin said, "There's no room for violence anywhere."

Youngkin's office responded, “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers."

President Joe Biden weighed in on the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. After voting in his home state of Delaware, he blamed the assault on right-wing "malarky" saying "You can't just say, feel badly about the violence, and condemn it. Condemn what produces the violence. This talk produces the violence.”