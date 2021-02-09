Gov. Wolf responds to Texas abortion ban

Pennsylvania's governor posted on Facebook after the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas abortion law.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Supreme Court's refusal to block a Texas abortion law is reverberating across the country.

In a 5 to 4 decision, the high court formally rejected a request from abortion providers to put the law on hold during the ongoing legal challenges.

Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf weighed in on the topic of abortion.

Posting to his Facebook:

"Texas has effectively banned abortions.

I won't let that happen here in Pennsylvania. Abortion is health care and will remain an option to be discussed between patients and their doctors.