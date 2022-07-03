Gov. Wolf calls on state lawmakers to assist Ukrainian refugees

Pennsylvania is already home to more than 120,000 Ukrainians, the second most of any state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf emphasized that Pennsylvania stands with the people of Ukraine during a conference in Harrisburg on Monday night.

During his March 7 address, Wolf said Pennsylvania will continue to take actions to support the country as it endures the "horrific, unjust invasion of Russia."

“I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure Pennsylvania's support of Ukraine," said Wolf. "Among the things, our commonwealth stands ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine and help all those fleeing violence find safety here in Pennsylvania.”

The governor called on state lawmakers to support proposed legislation that would authorize $2 million in funding to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Pennsylvania.

Among the financial moves the commonwealth has already made, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board banned the sale of Russian-made liquor products.