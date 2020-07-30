Gov. Tom Wolf issues statement calling for the censure of Republican lawmaker for his 'thinly veiled attack' on LGBTQ community and Dr. Rachel Levine

The governor called for the House to censure State Rep. Russ Diamond for his statement Wednesday addressing 'hateful comments towards unmasked community'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday issued a press release rebuking a Republican lawmaker for spreading "hate and misinformation" and called for Pennsylvania House leadership to censure him for making a "thinly veiled attack" on Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a statement Wednesday.

State Rep. Russ Diamond posted a statement on social media that "addresses hateful comments toward (the) unmasked community."

The statement contained identical quotes to some made by Levine a day earlier, when the Secretary of Health, who is transgender, made a statement in response to attacks against the LGBTQ community, including some against her personally.

I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance.



My heart is full with a burning desire to help people + my time is full working toward protecting the public health of everyone in PA from #COVID19.



I will stay laser-focused on that goal. — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) July 28, 2020

In his statement Thursday, Wolf said Diamond's comments were "abhorrent, disrespectful, dangerous" and that "there are no words that adequately describe my disdain for the antics Rep. Diamond displayed in his latest missive."

“Rep. Diamond’s press release is nothing more than a thinly veiled attack on the LGBTQ community and the commonwealth’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, and a nationally respected leader in public health, whose bravery and resolve in the face of constant attacks is laudable," Wolf's statement said.

“Virtually no thinking person disputes mask-wearing as an effective means to stop the spread of COVID. Proud non-mask-wearers such as Rep. Diamond are not displaying their freedom, but rather their ignorance and lack of respect for themselves, their families, neighbors and communities when they don’t wear a mask, and are likely leading to more spread of this dangerous virus.

“To equate any disrespect for those not wearing masks to the decades of disrespect, threats and violence against our LGBTQ community goes far beyond the hallmarks of a decent society. For these actions to come from a legislator elected to fairly represent all his constituents is simply unforgivable.