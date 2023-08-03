PA has a new Attorney General and PSP Commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate voted to confirm Michelle Henry to serve as our state's Interim Attorney General.
Henry was Governor Shapiro's First Deputy when he served as Attorney General.
She became acting A.G. Then, he nominated her to fill the role for the remaining 17 months of his existing term.
Another big confirmation made by the governor as Shapiro tweeted that Christopher Paris, of Dunmore, was confirmed by the Pa. Senate as the new State Police Commissioner.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.