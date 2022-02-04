GOP's election inquiry: courts, conspiracies, and more costs

The state Supreme Court has, for now, held up the downloading of digital data from voting machines in a heavily Republican county.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican inquiry into Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election spurred on by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud has spawned several court cases as it expands, grows in cost and shows signs it will drag well into 2022.

