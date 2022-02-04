x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

GOP's election inquiry: courts, conspiracies, and more costs

The state Supreme Court has, for now, held up the downloading of digital data from voting machines in a heavily Republican county.
Credit: Associated Press/Matt Slocum
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 United States general election at West Chester University in West Chester, Pa. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the Pennsylvania GOP scheduled an hour-long presentation on the Republican "investigation" into the 2020 presidential election at the party's closed-press winter meeting in Lancaster, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican inquiry into Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election spurred on by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud has spawned several court cases as it expands, grows in cost and shows signs it will drag well into 2022.

The state Supreme Court has, for now, held up the downloading of digital data from voting machines in a heavily Republican county.

A lower court last month rejected Democrats' efforts to block a subpoena for information from state election officials. But the court didn't greenlight the release of some information protected by privacy laws.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

State leaders react to Gov. Wolf's $1.7 billion pandemic recovery plan