GOP leaders reject Wolf's call for mask mandate in schools

Leaders of the GOP-controlled House and Senate rejected Wolf's call saying Thursday that many local officials had already made decisions about masking in schools.

Top Republican lawmakers have rejected Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for legislation mandating masks in schools, saying it should remain a local decision.

The Republican response came one day after Wolf asked GOP leaders to summon lawmakers to Harrisburg to pass legislation requiring schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.

"I don’t foresee at least the House coming back until September 27," said State Representative Seth Grove, who represents parts of York County. "I think we will be dealing with COVID-type policies when we get back into session, but I do not foresee votes being there to do mask mandates at all."

Below is the letter Wolf sent to legislative leaders: