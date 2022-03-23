9 GOP governor candidates to participate in Pa. Family Forum

Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Jason Richey, John Ventre, Dave White, and Nche Zama are the participating candidates.

LANGHORNE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Family Council, along with Talk Radio WPHT 1210 AM Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that the two entities will host a forum featuring nine of the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Jason Richey, John Ventre, Dave White, and Nche Zama are the participating candidates.

The forum will be moderated by Rich Zeoli, radio show host with WPHT, and Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute.

“This forum allows for gubernatorial candidates to engage on some of the issues that Pennsylvania voters care about most, like parental rights, religious freedom, and the sanctity of human life, as well as public safety and economic issues,” Geer said in a statement. “We look forward to facilitating these crucial discussions and hearing from key candidates.”

The event will be held on March 24 at 7 p.m. at Cairn University in Langhorne, Pa.