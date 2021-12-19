Former Dauphin County Assistant DA and state senator George Gekas dies at 91

The Honorable George W. Gekas of Harrisburg died at his home on Dec. 16, 2021. Gekas served in various capacities as a public official from 1960 to 2003.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Honorable George W. Gekas of Harrisburg died at his home on Dec. 16, 2021.

Gekas was the assistant district attorney for Dauphin County from 1960 to 1982.

He served as Pennsylvania House Representative from 1966 to 1974 and as a state senator from 1976 to 1982.

In 1983, Gekas was elected to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives where he worked until 2003.

While in public office at Washington, Gekas was part of numerous house committees and led many legislative initiatives.

An active member of his community, Gekas played the piano at Thanksgiving and Christmas at the Bethesda Mission.

Gekas was fluent in English, Greek, and Spanish. Using his language skills, he helped many immigrants to obtain their citizenship and counseled those who could not afford an attorney.

He is survived by his wife Evangeline and many friends.

His viewing will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the

Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral, Camp Hill, PA. The service will

be on Tuesday, Dec. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.