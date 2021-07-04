Sen. Toomey talks gun control, voting rights on FOX43 Morning News | FOX43 Capitol Beat

Pennsylvania's Republican Senator will leave office when his term ends in 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Pat Toomey was a guest Wednesday on FOX43 Morning News.

The two-term Republican joined FOX43's Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss his revived push alongside Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) to increase gun control. Recent mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia have reignited the debate on gun control legislation. The Toomey-Manchin compromise bill would require background checks on all firearms sold in commercial settings.

Both senators put forward a similar bill in 2013 following the Sandy Hook massacre, which failed in the Republican-controlled Senate. Today, with Toomey already on board, any significant gun control measures would need nine additional Republican votes to reach the 60-vote minimum needed to pass major legislation.

Toomey has also spoken out in recent weeks about Democrat spending proposals as it relates to President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and $2 trillion infrastructure package.