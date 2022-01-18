Straw polls kick off early election season buzz. So, what are they?

The Pennsylvania Republican Central Caucus voted last weekend that Delaware County businesssman Dave White is their frontrunner for governor.

You've likely heard of straw polls before.

In political terms, it's when a bunch of people get in a room and decide who they want to win an election. The results have no impact on the election itself, but they potentially set the tone for what to expect at the start of a primary season.

"It's like you're going around with your friends deciding where you want to get takeout from before you place the order," said Sarah Niebler, a political scientist and election expert at Dickinson College. "It's as if you're saying, 'This is my preference.'"

When you think of straw polls and caucuses, you're likely thinking of Iowa and its quadrennial gatherings which help shape the landscape of presidential elections. In Pennsylvania, that honor belongs to the republican party's Central Caucus, a 106-member group of activists and chairpersons covering 24 counties throughout the central region of the commonwealth. They met on Saturday at the Penn Harris Hotel in East Pennsboro, Cumberland County.

A straw poll won't dictate any votes when the actual primary election is held on May 17, but it could dictate public opinion across the commonwealth until then.

"What a straw poll can do is send a signal to county chairs and party activists of what the party is thinking right now," said Niebler.

Dave White, a former Delaware County councilman and current business owner, made the greatest impression to caucus members in a crowded gubernatorial field, garnering 21 votes to lead the way. Bill McSwain picked up 17 votes and Lou Barletta pulled 16.

Governor:

White 21

McSwain 17

Barletta 16

Gerow/Martin 12

Corman 7

Mastriano 6

Richey/Zama 4

Hart/Ciarrocchi 2

Ventre 1

Turzai 0 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 15, 2022

In the U.S. Senate poll, Jeff Bartos commanded the room with a 49-vote total, leading Kathy Barnette's 30 votes. Clarice Schillinger, a Philadelphia-area mother who runs a political action committee dedicated to keeping children in school during the pandemic, picked up 39 votes in the Lieutenant Governor straw poll to lead the way.

Senate

Bartos 49

Barnette 30

McCormick 15

Sands 8

Oz 1 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 15, 2022

Lieutenant Governor

Shillinger 39

Coleman 22

Diamond 19

Saccone 10

Jones 6

Frye 5 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 15, 2022

Why does this matter? Money.

"[It's] particularly for a candidate who isn't as well resourced like some of the other candidates and someone who isn't as well known," said Niebler.