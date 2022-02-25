Pa. lawmakers banked $1.5 million in meal, lodging payments in 2021; see how much your lawmaker took

House of Representatives members took $1.4 million in per diems, while the Senate took over $100K more, taxpayer money designed for meals, lodging.

In 2021, Pennsylvania lawmakers in the House and Senate took a combined $1,511,029 in taxpayer money designed to be used for meals and lodging.

They are called per diems, which are tax-free, fixed reimbursements allowed by the IRS, which typically run between $178 to $200.

Lawmakers are allowed to take them to help with food-related payments and if they have to stay over in Harrisburg on session days, or work-related trips in other parts of the state.

However, they do not require receipts, and therefore, are impossible to track what all the money goes towards.

House members took a combined $1,401,155 in per diems in 2021. Senators only banked $109,874. Meanwhile, 100 legislators chose not to take per diems altogether, a positive step according to good-government activists.