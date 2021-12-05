Pa. Education Secretary Ortega outlines what to expect for schools this fall | FOX43 Capitol Beat

Between learning loss, teacher burnout, and the threat of student dropout, Pennsylvania public schools have faced many struggles during the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania public schools near the end of their first full year operating in a pandemic, state Education Secretary Noe Ortega spoke to FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the "FOX43 Capitol Beat."

Secretary Ortega spoke about how much learning was lost during the 2020-2021 school year, as many students have spent at least part, if not the entire year, learning virtually.

State lawmakers aren't waiting for guidance from the Department of Education. Senate Bill 664, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Mifflin), would give parents the option to have their students repeat a grade level due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill passed out of the Senate Education Committee with unanimous support.

Ortega, who was named acting Secretary of Education in October 2020, also spoke about the concerns over teacher burnout and students dropping out altogether. He also discussed the future of remote learning when classes resume this fall, and whether the department would require a COVID-19 vaccination for children when they are eligible for the shot.