Pa. treasurer Stacy Garrity talks Pennsylvanians and their money | FOX43 Capitol Beat

Garrity started her first term as the Commonwealth's fiscal steward in January with a focus on transparency.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with anchor Matt Maisel on Oct. 6.

Garrity, a Republican who was elected to her first term last November, applauded the General Assembly for its decision to take $2.5 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan and put it towards the Commonwealth's Rainy Day Fund for emergency budgetary purposes.

State Democrats argued more of the $7 billion the state received in federal funding should have been used immediately to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. However, only about $1 billion was used.

Garrity also promoted Pennsylvania's 529 College Savings Program, which she says has seen record growth within the past fiscal year.

The program added 25,004 accounts between 2020-21, marking one of the most successful years in the last 30 years. Pennsylvanians have contributed $732 million in the past year, totaling more than $6.8 billion since the program started. There are over 265,000 open PA529 accounts.