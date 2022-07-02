Senate panel debates legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania

The hearing, hosted by Senator Mike Regan and the Law and Justice Committee, is the first to entertain the idea of allowing legal marijuana use in the commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For nine years, Democrats in the Pennsylvania legislature have tried to legalize adult-use marijuana for recreational use. Republicans, who publicly have been hesitant to listen, now appear ready to not only negotiate but lead the charge.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Senate Law and Justice Committee held its first hearing devoted entirely to the idea of marijuana legalization throughout the commonwealth. Its chairman, Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland), is the prime sponsor of legislation which would do just that.

Another Republican on the committee, Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) introduced his own bipartisan legislation alongside Democratic Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) in early 2021.

"It's already out there," said Regan, a former U.S. Marshal who says regulating it will make the drug safer. "It is already being used by millions of people. [People] are risking consuming a product that could be laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, embalming fluid and mold."

Despite Democrats' attempts to legalize marijuana in the past, the majority party decides which bills come in committees for votes due to the way rules are written in Pennsylvania. Republicans have held the majority in the Pennsylvania legislature since 2013.

Oftentimes, legislation can take multiple sessions to pass, let alone controversial bills. Such was the case when Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016, multiple sessions after it was first introduced to the General Assembly.

"We have already legalized adult use cannabis – all you need is a $200 medical card," Laughlin said. "It's like having a membership to Sam's Club. We need to get this done as soon as possible."

Monday's hearing featured testimony from Philadelphia city leaders about the drug's impact on big cities, as well as detectives and district attorneys across the commonwealth.

Some who testified, like Philadelphia Councilman Curtis Jones, said legalizing marijuana won't do anything to help fix the larger issues in his community, including poverty.

"This is just what we need, more intoxicants in the inner city," Jones said. "I'd rather you send me more books, and fruits and vegetables, to feed our kids."

Meanwhile, committee member Sen. Judy Ward (R-Franklin, Cumberland) wondered: if the black market wouldn't cease to exist even with legalization, why should legislature even bother legalizing?

"If we legalize cannabis, [the black market] won't be as large as it is," responded State Rep. Amen Brown, who has his own marijuana legalization bill in the State House. "So if we make the right decision, we can impact the black market to send them in a different direction."