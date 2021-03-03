x
FOX43 Capitol Beat: Congressman Dan Meuser talks voting rights bill, elections

Meuser, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, was interviewed on FOX43 Morning News by anchor Matt Maisel.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Days after passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the United States House is moving on to another controversial bill this week.

The House is expected vote on H.R. 1, a comprehensive election reform bill, later this week. Democrats say the sweeping legislation will make it easier for people to vote, enacting nationwide such measures as automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration, options to vote by mail, and restoring voter rights for felons out of prison. Republicans say the bill depletes state's rights. 

Congressman Dan Meuser, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, was a guest Wednesday morning on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel. 

