FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Seth Grove

YORK, Pa. — York County State Representative Seth Grove was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel.
Grove, a Republican, is the chairman of the House State Government Committee, which is currently holding ongoing hearings as it relates to the 2020 election.
Grove is among dozens of state House and Senate Republicans to call into question the results of the 2020 presidential election, even asking Congress in December to oppose the certification of the presidential electors for Joe Biden.
On Wednesday, Governor Wolf outlined his budget plans for the commonwealth's 2021-22 fiscal year. Among his proposals is a tiered income tax hike which would mean a tax cut or break for low-income Pennsylvanians, and a tax-hike for middle-to-upper class families. Grove, and other Republicans, say new tax proposals, including the governor's attempt once again to institute a Shale Tax, is essentially dead-on-arrival.