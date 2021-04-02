FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Seth Grove

The York County Republican is the chairman of the House State Government Committee which has been holding hearings over election-related issues.

YORK, Pa. — York County State Representative Seth Grove was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat with Matt Maisel.

Grove, a Republican, is the chairman of the House State Government Committee, which is currently holding ongoing hearings as it relates to the 2020 election.

Grove is among dozens of state House and Senate Republicans to call into question the results of the 2020 presidential election, even asking Congress in December to oppose the certification of the presidential electors for Joe Biden.