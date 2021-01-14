FOX43 Capitol Beat: Senate President Pro Temp Jake Corman

Pennsylvania's top ranking Republican senator joins FOX43's Matt Maisel for a discussion on the election, and moving forward with legislative goals

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Senate President Pro Temp Jake Corman (R-Centre, Mifflin) was a guest Thursday morning on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Corman, and FOX43 anchor Matt Maisel, discussed fallout from the 2020 Presidential election, and Pa. House Democrats call for Republicans who questioned the results to be censured. Corman accused Democrats of "spiking the football," and urged people to move on past the election. Corman says he stands by his, and other Republicans' request, to ask Congress to delay ceritifying Joe Biden's win, over issues they claim stem from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

8 Pa. House GOP members to oppose Biden's electoral votes HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden.

Corman also said he wants to create a bipartisan committee to review Act 77, which allowed for no-excuse mail-in voting, which overwhelmingly favored Democrats during the election cycle. Its legality was held up by multiple court challenges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, which dismissed a lawsuit pertaining to it.

NEW: A group of 8 Republicans, including Congressman Mike Kelly & PA-17 candidate Sean Parnell are suing the GOP majority PA General Assembly, Gov. Tom Wolf, and Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar, claiming Act 77, which allowed for mail-in voting, is unconstitutional. THREAD /1 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020