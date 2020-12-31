FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Gene Yaw

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Gene Yaw recently criticized unfounded accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Gene Yaw (R-Bradford, Lycoming) was a guest on FOX43's Capitol Beat on Thursday morning, where he spoke about a post he wrote on his state Senate webpage earlier this week.

Yaw wrote about the ongoing claims from President Trump and his allies that there was voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election, despite none of the accusations being proven in court. Yaw wrote in part:

"The overwhelming consensus in those decisions is that there is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the November 3rd election. Moreover, we cannot ignore the fact that United States Attorney General and the Director of the FBI, both of whom are Trump appointees, have publicly stated that there is no evidence to support claims of widespread fraud and irregularities. Either Trump has the dumbest lawyers on the planet or there really is no proof of widespread fraud or irregularities."

Yaw says despite some concers about how the election was handled in Pennsylvania, he supports Act 77 which allowed for no-excuse mail-in voting and believes the law is here to stay.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Senator Yaw was re-elected to his fourth term representing the 23rd District in November, which covers Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan, and parts of Susquehanna Counties. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the need for better broadband internet access, and says that will be at the top of his legislative agenda for the new term.