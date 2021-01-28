FOX43 Capitol Beat: Senator Bob Casey talks impeachment, COVID-19 relief

Pennsylvania's Democratic Senator was a guest on FOX43 Morning News.

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says he prefers the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, as opposed to an attempt to censure the former president, even though the latter might be easier to keep him out of office in the future.

Casey, a Democrat, said he isn't sure if his Democratic colleagues have the 17 Republican votes needed to impeach Donald Trump, and is hoping many GOP senators will look at the evidence presented over what he expects is at least a one-week trial starting February 8.

"I think if we leave this chapter of American history with no condemnation, no clear denunciation by Congress, of what the president did to incite this mob, I think we're making a big mistake," Senator Casey told FOX43 anchor Matt Maisel on Thursday morning during the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

No president has ever been impeached by the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump is the first president to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives twice.

The process of censuring former President Donald Trump was floated by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, as a way to ensure Trump would never be able to hold office again. Censuring the former president would only require 60 votes, as opposed to the 67 needed for impeachment.

Casey also indicated COVID-19 relief would be the legislative priority once an impeachment trial is complete. Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 senators in their caucus. However, Democrats control the majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris.