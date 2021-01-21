FOX43 Capitol Beat: Congressman Fred Keller discusses election certification, working with Biden Administration

Congressman Keller, who represents Pennsylvania's 12th District in Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties, was among 138 House GOP to not certify PA electoral votes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Congressman Fred Keller, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District covering Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties, was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Keller was among 138 House Republicans who, on the morning of January 7, voted to not certify Pennsylvania's electoral votes for now-President Joe Biden. He claims the Pennsylvania Constitution should not have allowed the Pa. Supreme Court to extend the ballot deadline for mail-in ballots as it relates to Act 77, a law passed in 2019 by Pennsylvania's majority Republican legislature which allowed for no-excuse mail-in voting and eliminated straight party ticket voting.

"The facts that my objection were based on were who had the authority in Pennsylvania to set the law for the election," Keller said.

📹My guest this AM on the @FOX43 Capitol Beat was PA-12 Congressman Fred Keller. I asked him, after he voted two weeks ago to deny Joe Biden's electors in PA, if the President won fairly, and if his election win on the same ballot was legitimate. pic.twitter.com/QRApQxY4MK — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 21, 2021

The General Assembly, under state law, sets the rules for the election. However, federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the Pa. Supreme Court, Governor Tom Wolf, and the Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar did not break the law in allowing ballots to arrive for 72 hours after November 3, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. The U.S. Supreme Court decided to throw out the case altogether, and only two justices, Alito and Thomas, said they would hear arguments.

According to the Pennsylvania State Department, about 10,000 ballots came in statewide after Election Day and were put aside to be counted separately. They were not counted initially. More than 3.4 million Pennsylvanians voted legally for Joe Biden to become President, about 80,000 more votes than cast for President Donald Trump.

Keller also discussed what he hopes to accomplish with the Biden Administration. In his inaugural address, Biden pledged to work across the aisle. FOX43's Matt Maisel asked Keller where he hopes to accomplish bipartisan work first.