Former PA governor, Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge discharged from hospital

Ridge, who suffered a stroke on June 16, will begin his rehabilitation at a facility in the Washington, DC area.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Note: The video is from June 16.

Former Pennsylvania governor and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge was discharged from the hospital Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said in a press release.

Ridge, the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania, suffered a stroke on June 16.

Immediately after his discharge, Ridge was transferred to a rehabilitation facility located in the Washingon, DC area, the press release stated.

“Tom wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all those who have reached out to offer their prayers, words of encouragement and love,” said former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge in the press release. “It means so much to all of us. Tom hasn’t lost his sense of humor nor his determination as he begins this important therapy.