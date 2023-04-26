Sponsors, advocates rally at Capitol for 'Fairness Act' to be passed

The bill is an amendment to the Pennsylvania Humans Relations Act, which covers discrimination in employment, education, housing and more.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — House Bill 300, also known as the "Fairness Act," passed in the House Committee and will head to the floor.

The bill is an amendment to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), which covers discrimination in employment, education, housing and more. Representatives and advocates say HB300 will add gender identity and sexual orientation to the state's discrimination law.

The Fairness Act has been introduced in Pennsylvania for the last 47 years. The landmark decision in Bostock v. Clayton County found an employer cannot discriminate against an individual because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Advocates say while this was a victory for civil rights, the decision does not prevent a Pennsylvanian who identifies as LGBTQ+ to be denied housing, education and access to public accommodations.

On Monday, the House committee passed HB300 with a vote of 12 to nine. with Democrats and Republicans splitting down the middle. FOX43 spoke with two representatives who voted no to the bill and who say the bill includes limitations to women, children, medical providers and charities.

“If this was just about making sure there were protections against discrimination of individuals seeking housing, hotels or banking then I think there would be no objections,” said Representative Paul Schemel, 90th District, Franklin County.

Rep. Schemel said the bill is broader than what many would think of as just ordinary discrimination. He says the amendment to PHRA hasn’t been made in decades and he wouldn’t be opposed to a revision, but sponsors of HB300 would have to indicate there is systemic discrimination in the LGBTQ community.

“If there’s evidence of that kind of discrimination then absolutely, because again, we live in a fair society that treats everyone fairly and we wouldn’t want that kind of discrimination against anybody,” said Rep. Schemel.

Representative David Rowe, 85th District, also echoed Rep. Schemel with the same concerns of the Fairness Act. Rep Rowe said the bill would fail to provide adequate protections for women and children and punish medical professionals and charitable institutions for exercising their conscience rights.

In a statement, he said, “As was admitted by a sponsor of the bill in the Judiciary Committee, this bill would force women’s shelters to admit biological men and will punish doctors who decline to perform sex change surgeries on children.”