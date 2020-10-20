What you need to know when voting in Cumberland County

Cumberland County's communications directors gives FOX43 some insight into what people in Cumberland County can expect while voting in 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — There are a lot of changes to voting this year and FOX43 is trying to make it as easy to understand as possible.

Here are the top 3 things people voting in Cumberland County officials want voters to know before they cast their ballot.

1. Safety and security.

Cumberland County officials want voters to know they are taking extra precautions to make sure people feel safe when they vote - and that their vote counts - no matter how you cast your ballot.

"We already did this in the June primary, we had new election machines and we had mail-in ballots. We processed more than 37,000 mail-in ballots in the June primary," said Samantha Krepps, the Communications Director for Cumberland C.ounty

2. You're the only person who can drop off your mail-in ballot

Someone from the county sheriff’s department will be there to make sure you're not dropping off someone else's. You can put someone else's into the mail, but if you drop it off at the county election bureau, you have it do it yourself unless you have a signed declaration stating otherwise.

3. Extended hours for mail-in ballot drop off

The Cumberland county election bureau has extended hours for people who want to drop off those mail-in ballots, instead of putting them in the mail.