What Perry County Officials want you to remember while casting your ballot

#1: No matter what, come up with a plan and vote.



Perry County Commissioner Gary Eby says remember how important it is for your voice to be heard.



"There are many servicemen and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom for voting."



#2: Research the issues



"Vote for the one person, male, female, black, white, regardless of nationality, who is going to do the best job to represent you and vote that way."



#3: It's about more than who is in the white house



The commissioner says while yes, the presidential race is very important, so is every other race on your ballot.



"There's going to be millions of people who will never ever meet the president of the united states, but your township municipal supervisor or town council or your school board attendant has an awful lot to do with your quality of life.