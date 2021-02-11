Wanda Williams wins race for Harrisburg's next mayor

Williams is the second Black and female mayor of the Pennsylvania state capital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wanda Williams will be the next Mayor of Harrisburg, making this the second Black and female mayor of the Pennsylvania capital.

She has defeated incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Republican nominee Timothy Rowbottom; current vote totals stand at 4,402 votes (64.95%) for Williams and 465 (6.86%) for Rowbottom. There were also 1911 write-in votes (28.19%).

On Tuesday, Wanda Williams edged incumbent Eric Papenfuse for the Democratic nomination in Harrisburg's mayoral race. Williams also ran against three other candidates, but edged Papenfuse by only 45 votes for the nomination.