Planning to vote by mail in the May 18 municipal primary? Here's what you need to know

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 11. Nearly 600,000 Pennsylvanians have already applied for a mail-in ballot, the state says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid urged Pennsylvanians who plan to vote by mail in the May 18 municipal primary to apply for their ballot well in advance of the May 11 deadline.

“Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot should apply now so that they will receive their ballot from their county as soon as it is available," Degraffenreid said. "Then they can fill it out and return it well before Election Day.

"This is a secure, convenient and accessible voting option that allows eligible Pennsylvanians to vote in the privacy of their own home.”

More than 597,000 voters already have applied for mail-in ballots for the primary election, and more than 19,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots, Degraffenreid said.

To vote by mail, remember these tips and requirements:

Degraffenreid said that eligible voters also have two other voting options:

After ballots are printed by the counties in the coming weeks, voters can go in person to their county election office, request a mail-in ballot, fill it out and return it on the spot – all in one visit. This option is only available until the mail-in ballot application deadline of May 11.

If a voter has not voted by mail or in person ahead of the election, they can vote at the polls on election day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. They should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.