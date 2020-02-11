Voices of the Future: Dauphin County 6th graders share their thoughts on the election

FOX43 revisits with three middle schoolers who spoke to Matt Maisel on the eve of the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Americans will choose who they want to be president for the next four years. In this hyper-politicized time, everyone has shared their opinions on this election's main candidates: Republican President Donald Trump, and Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2016, on the eve of Election Day, FOX43 sought out the opinions of the people who matter most to our future: children. Even though they don't have a vote, six second graders at Susquehanna Township's Sara Lindemuth Elementary School shared their thoughts on what mattered most to them as 7-year-olds.

Four years later, the kids are back; a little older, a little wiser, and just as much fun. Clara Sturges and Avery Martin are now sixth graders at Susquehanna Township Middle School. Dean Crawford attends a cyber charter school, but still lives in the district.

The students say the election is a topic every day in their social studies and civics classes.

"We were talking about how many states are Democratic and Republican," Sturges said. "We talk about which states we think will win and we're talking about the Electoral College."

When asked if they feel the Electoral College should exist, all three shook their heads no.

Crawford added, "Why would they be like, here vote, and then they don't. It's like their votes don't really count."

These are mature topics, made possible in Susquehanna Township by sixth grade social studies teachers Matt Scharadin and Drew Jacobs. They say in the nearly two months kids have been back at school, even in Susquehanna Township's hybrid model, kids have discussed not only the Electoral College, but mail-in voting and the two-party system. Political issues which parents may have issue addressing with their children.

"They're geting used to forming opinions, debate and discuss issues in a mature way," Scharadin said.