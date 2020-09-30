Vice President Pence speaks at debate campaign watch party

Vice President Mike Pence attended a debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township Sept. 29.

His visit comes amid a tight contest in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which played a major role in deciding the 2016 election, along with fellow Rust Belt states Michigan and Wisconsin. All three had gone Democratic the previous six elections before Donald Trump eked out a win of less than a percentage point in Pennsylvania.

“The road to victory goes straight through Pennsylvania,” Pence said.

Speaking to several hundred supporters, Pence framed Trump’s reelection as necessary to preserve American culture and way of life.

“I’m absolutely convinced that come Election Day it’s not going to be whether America is more conservative or more liberal, whether we’re more Republican or more Democrat,” he said. “I think the choice in this election is whether America remains American.”

Pence also expressed confidence the president’s actions while in office—working to reduce wait times at VA hospitals, lowering some taxes and allowing fracking—would convince Pennsylvanians to reelect him.

“Come Nov. 3 I know Pennsylvania is going to say 'yes' to four more years,” Pence said.

That win, however, isn’t certain.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is currently leading in Pennsylvania 54 to 45 percentage points among the state’s likely voters, according to a Washington Post-ABC News Poll.



Trump supporters counter that many polls from the 2016 presidential election incorrectly predicted Trump would lose.

“I don't believe the polls are accurate. I think they get a lot of misinformation,” said Mary McSurdy of Exeter Township in Berks County. “If you come anywhere through Central Pennsylvania all you see are Trumps signs everywhere.”

Tuesday’s debate is the first of three in which the candidates will face off on important topics.

A list of the topics to be discussed during the debate was released by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Issues include “The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election.”

The candidates’ personal taxes are also likely to come up, after the New York Times reported it had obtained Pres. Trump’s tax returns over two decades and after Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris released their 2019 tax returns.

Supporters at the watch party said they would support the president no matter how the debate went.

“He's doing everything he can for our country, and that's what makes him a great president,” said Dov Piuzaski of Lakewood, New Jersey. “Trump 2020!”

Some voters watching, however, may not yet be decided. Their decision could be affected by seeing how the candidates, side by side, perform and approach the issues.