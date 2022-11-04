U.S. Senate candidates make final push, with Election Day looming

Dr. Mehmet Oz campaigned in Cumberland County on Friday morning, while John Fetterman was in Delaware County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Election Day just a few days away, candidates across Pennsylvania are making their final push to voters.

Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, brought his campaign to Carlisle Friday morning.

"What I’ve heard are seniors saying their social security checks don’t stretch far enough anymore because of runaway 40-year-high inflation," said Dr. Oz. "I’ve heard young couples say we can’t make that first down payment for our starter home. [We] just can’t do it because interest rates are too high, mortgages are too high.”

Oz used the stop as a chance to rally grassroots supporters in Cumberland County.

"What I plan to do is bring balance to Washington [and] get past all this partisan bickering. [I will] not let John Fetterman bring extreme ideas into Washington because that’s why Washington is getting it wrong in the first place, am I right?" said Dr. Oz.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oz’s longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey, made a surprise announcement Thursday, voicing her support for his opponent, John Fetterman.

Fetterman welcomed the endorsement on social media, tweeting “Welcome to #TEAMFETTERMAN Oprah!”

That announcement came as the Democratic candidate continues working to prove he’s healthy enough to take office.

"Have people heard I’ve had a stroke?" asked Fetterman. "If you haven’t of course, Dr. Oz has never let me forget that.”

At a campaign event in Delaware County on Friday, the lieutenant governor spoke to voters who may still be undecided.

“Our campaign is to me always about wanting to serve Pennsylvania," said Fetterman. " I think Dr. Oz's careers are values and [he] is essentially using Pennsylvania, not serving Pennsylvania.”

Various national polls show the U.S. Senate race remains a toss-up.