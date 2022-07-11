Rivals Fetterman, Oz cast their midterm votes

Both candidates voted in person at their respective polling places.

U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Mehmet Oz (R-Pa.) cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Fetterman cast his vote in person, alongside his wife Gisele, at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock.

According to his campaign, they were greeted by Braddock Mayor Delia Lennon-Winstead, supporters and members of the media.

Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa voted in person this morning at their polling place in Bryn Athyn.