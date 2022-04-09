Former President Trump endorses Mastriano

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mastriano thanked former President Trump for his leadership and shared what he'd like to do if elected Pennsylvania's next governor.
"We're going to be the state where people want to come and raise their family and to succeed in business. On day one, we're out of the regional greenhouse gas initiative. We're going to drill and dig like no tomorrow," said Mastriano.
Mastriano also said he would end covid requirements and institute voter ID requirements in Pennsylvania if elected.
