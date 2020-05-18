Travis Stauffer: Running against incumbent Rep. Susan Helm in PA House District 104

Stauffer seeks to eliminate property taxes, promote Pennsylvania jobs and bolster education

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Travis Stauffer (R) lives in Grantville and is a father of seven. He is running against Republican incumbent Susan Helm in the 104th District of the State House of Representatives.

Stauffer stands for three main things: property tax elimination, jobs in PA, and education.

He wants to make sure seniors and families don't lose their homes because of high tax rates. Stauffer believes the state has an unfavorable business climate and wants to change that.