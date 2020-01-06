Tracie Fountain - Pa. Auditor General

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tracie Fountain ( Democratic Party ) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General . She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

Tracie Fountain was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked in the Pennsylvania Auditor General's office for 29 years, most recently as the Audit Bureau Director, before resigning to run for the Auditor General position. In her work for the office, Fountain directed the following bureaus: School Audits, State-Aided Audits, Volunteer Firefighters Relief Association Audits, Liquor Audits, and Children and Youth Services Audits.