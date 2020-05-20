Todd Rowley (D) - U.S. House District 13

Rowley is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District.

Todd Rowley (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

Todd Rowley was born in Cumberland, Maryland. He obtained an undergraduate degree from Washington College in Chestertown in May 1986. Rowley began working as a substitute teacher for K-12 schools in 2014. Below is a brief timeline of Rowley's other professional experience:

2015-2017: Park ranger

Park ranger 1990-2014: FBI special agent

FBI special agent 1987-1990: State trooper/flight paramedic

State trooper/flight paramedic 1986: Police officer

Rowley obtained the following professional credentials during his career: FBI special agent, supervisory special agent, and unit chief; FBI intelligence officer; and national registered EMT-paramedic. He is a member of the FBI Agents Association and the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI and a volunteer for Somerset County Meals On Wheels and the Westmoreland County Food Bank.