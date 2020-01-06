Timothy DeFoor (R) - Pa. Auditor General

DeFoor is running for election as Pa. Auditor General

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Timothy DeFoor (Republican Party) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General.

DeFoor is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

According to BallotReady, DeFoor has served as Dauphin County Controller since 2016.

Previously, he received his Associate's Degree from HACC to become a paralegal.

After that, DeFoor earned Bachelor's Degrees from Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh for Psychology and Sociology/History respectively.