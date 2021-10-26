With just one week until the Nov. 2 municipal election, state officials have some reminders for Election Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot to vote in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

With just one week until the Nov. 2 municipal election, state officials say more than one million Pennsylvanians have requested to vote by mail-in ballot.

For the few who have not, the clock is ticking. Pa. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid is urging people to remember.

"It's so important for those individuals who are requesting to vote by mail to please, please, please make sure that their ballot can be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day," Degraffenreid said. "That means taking those ballots at this point directly into their county election office, or if their county offers a drop box, delivering them directly to the drop box."

Voters must also adhere to the following directions when filling out their ballot to ensure their vote counts.

Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates “Official Election Ballot.” Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope.

Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.

Complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date.

It's important to double-check the ballot is inside both envelopes and signed and dated. If not, the ballot will not count.

Finally, the outer envelope must be post-marked for Nov. 2, and not after.

Those who choose to vote in person can do so on Election Day, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When voting in person on Election Day, election officials are stressing that people adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

"If they are not vaccinated please wear a mask," Degraffenreid said. "Do all that you can to protect those election volunteers to protect their safety. Be patient, if there is a line, stay six feet, and just give the process a chance to work."

If a person chooses to not wear a mask at any of the polling sites, they will not be able to cast their vote.