Spanish-speaking voters make their way to the polls to cast their ballots

Aracena became a U.S citizen last year, one of the things she was looking forward to the most was voting.

“[It's] my first-time voting, I’m very excited," said Yoseny Aracena.

“It was very exciting. I also feel like ‘Omg, I’m doing the right thing,'" said Aracena.

She says she was nervous to vote because she didn’t know what to expect, but says the process went smoothly today.

“I did get the Spanish language ballot. I did ask for it and the woman gave it to me. [Officials] also explained to me that they had someone, a translator to help people understand the ballot," said Aracena.

Just last month, CASA filed a lawsuit against York County for failing to provide Spanish-language resources to voters.

Last week, advocates said the York County Board of Elections committed to providing a number of Spanish-language services to voters to ensure that Spanish-speaking voters can exercise their right to vote.

“With this access to language resources, it's even better, to understand. [Spanish-speaking voters] can do it and make their voices heard," said Aracena.

As Pennsylvania’s Hispanic population continues to grow, Aracena says it’s vital for Latinos to vote in the elections.