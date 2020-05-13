Teresa Gaffney: Republican candidate in PA House 125

Gaffney is 1 of 4 Republicans running in the 12th Pennsylvania Legislative District, which covers portions of Schuylkill and Dauphin counties

Theresa Gaffney is one of four candidates running in the Republican primary for the right to replace departing State Rep. Mike Tobash in the 125th legislative District, which covers parts of Schuylkill County boroughs including; Schuylkill Haven and Pine Grove. It also covers portions of Dauphin County, such as Elizabethville and Lykens.

Tobash is not seeking re-election.

There are no Democratic candidates.

Gaffney is the Schuylkill County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphan Courts. She was re-elected twice. Gaffney is committed to eliminating school property tax, protecting unborn children and gun rights, saving for education and taking care of veterans.

In 2015, she was honored with the Power of One award from the Pennsylvania Family Institute.

After graduating high school, Gaffney enlisted to serve as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserves. After six years of service, she started a career at Good Samaritan Hospital in Pottsville, where she is from.