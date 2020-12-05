x
elections

State Rep. Steven Mentzer: Incumbent Republican candidate in PA House District 97

The former Manheim Township treasurer has served in the state legislature since 2012.
Credit: Steven Mentzer
State Rep. Steven Mentzer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Since 2012, Steven C. Mentzer has served as the Republican representative of PA House District 97, which covers Lititz Borough, Manheim Township, and Warwick Township in Lancaster County.

Mentzer is a former treasurer of Manheim Township and president of Central American Relief Efforts, a non-profit organization that mobilizes volunteer and humanitarian aid to impoverished Central American countries.

A lifelong Lancaster County resident, Mentzer graduated from Manheim Township High School and Elizabethtown College.

As president of the Central American Relief Efforts, he headed a non-profit organization that mobilizes U.S. volunteers and humanitarian aid to impoverished areas of Central America.

He has served on the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, vice chair of the Insurance Committee, the Professional Licensure Committee, and the Tourism & Recreational Development Committee.

He defeated Democratic candidate Dana Gulick in 2018, winning 56.6 percent of the vote to Gulick's 43.4 percent. 

