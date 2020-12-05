State Rep. Steven Mentzer: Incumbent Republican candidate in PA House District 97

The former Manheim Township treasurer has served in the state legislature since 2012.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Since 2012, Steven C. Mentzer has served as the Republican representative of PA House District 97, which covers Lititz Borough, Manheim Township, and Warwick Township in Lancaster County.

Mentzer is a former treasurer of Manheim Township and president of Central American Relief Efforts, a non-profit organization that mobilizes volunteer and humanitarian aid to impoverished Central American countries.

A lifelong Lancaster County resident, Mentzer graduated from Manheim Township High School and Elizabethtown College.



As president of the Central American Relief Efforts, he headed a non-profit organization that mobilizes U.S. volunteers and humanitarian aid to impoverished areas of Central America.



He has served on the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, vice chair of the Insurance Committee, the Professional Licensure Committee, and the Tourism & Recreational Development Committee.