State Rep. Michael Sturla: Running for re-election in PA House District 96

A former member of Lancaster City Council and the Lancaster County Planning Commission, Sturla has served as a state representative for the past 28 years

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — P. Michael Sturla has served as representative of Pennsylvania's 96th Legislative District since he was first elected there in 1991. He has served as chairman of the Democratic Party Committee since the 2009-10 legislative session.

A graduate of the Eastern Lancaster County School District and the University of Kansas, Sturla's public service career dates back to 1987, when he was elected to the Lancaster City Council. He also served on the Lancaster County Planning Commission from 1990 until he was elected to the State House in 1991.

During his legislative career, Sturla has served on a number of committees, including Appropriations, Transportation, Health, Education, Urban Affairs, and Aging.