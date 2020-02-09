State House OKs changes to mail-in voting law in near party-line vote

The vote came after a fruitless summer of discussions between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf on a compromise to fix gray areas and glitches in the law.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is approving changes to the state's mail-in voting law, but in highly partisan fashion.

The Republican-penned bill passed Wednesday, 112-90, on a near party-line vote.

The vote came after a fruitless summer of discussions between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on a compromise to fix gray areas and glitches in the law.

One key aspect prescribes specific locations where voters can deliver mail-in ballots by hand.