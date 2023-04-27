Spanish version of voter information website now live

Some resources on the website were already available in Spanish, Gov. Shapiro's administration said, but now voters can navigate the entire site in español.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Shapiro administration today announced that the Spanish-language version of Pennsylvania's voter information website is now live.

While some resources on Vote.PA.gov have been available in Spanish and Chinese for some time, now Spanish-speakers have access to the full website without having to switch back and forth between English and español.

“This development represents an important milestone in the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to make registering to vote and the voting process accessible to all eligible voters,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Pennsylvanians whose preferred language is Spanish can now find all the information they need about elections and voting from an official source.”

The administration said it is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter has the resources they need to make their voices heard.

To access the Spanish-language version of Vote.PA.gov, voters can click the Recursos en Español tab on the icon bar on the homepage (shown with the pink and purple arrow in the photo below).

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, voters can visit vote.pa.gov or call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline, 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), which offers information and interpretation services in more than 200 languages.