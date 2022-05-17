Lancaster County Board of Elections addresses mail-in ballot printing error

Upon attempting to open and scan the first batch of mail-in ballots this morning, workers discovered "a significant number" of them were incorrectly coded.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that the first batch of mail-in ballots did not scan when workers tallying them attempted to process them at 7 a.m. this morning, according to a press release.

Earlier this morning, in accordance with the Pennsylvania Election Code, the Lancaster County Board of Elections began the pre-canvass process for mail-in ballots already received by the County Elections Office; this is the process of opening and scanning mail-in ballots.

Upon opening and scanning these ballots, "it became immediately apparent that a significant number" of them did not scan, also according to the release.

Upon further inspection, the county determined that the ballots were printed by the mail ballot vendor, NPC, with the wrong identification code. According to the county, this error prevents the ballots from being scanned on the county’s central scanners.

"The incorrect printing by the vendor was after the elections staff approved NPC’s test ballots, which had the correct ID code," the release reads. "Those ballots scanned properly during the county’s logic and accuracy testing prior to the mailing of any ballots to voters. Thus, there was no way for the county to discover this vendor error prior to 7 a.m. on Election Day, when the law requires mail ballots to be first opened."

According to the county, in a previous election, they had a similar problem with another vendor, who the county subsequently fired and replaced with NPC, which serves many Pennsylvania counties.

"These types of errors are unacceptable and we hold the vendors responsible," the release reads. "Let us be clear – this problem and the ongoing problems with the logistics of elections flows directly from the mail ballot law, Act 77 – 2019. Counties must run elections based on state law. This law is too complicated. It has too many short deadlines. We must stop these problems and have clear, simple election laws again."

After speaking with members of both parties, the staff recommended remarking and scanning all incorrectly coded ballots. This is the same process that was used when this issue arose before.

The Pa. Department of State released the following statement on the issue:

The Department of State is aware of the issue with scanning mail ballots in Lancaster County. Our understanding is it involves approximately 20,000 ballots. We are not aware of any other counties reporting this issue today. The department stands ready to assist Lancaster County in any way it can.



The Lancaster County Board of Elections held a press conference to discuss the matter at 1 p.m.

You can watch the press conference in the video above.



