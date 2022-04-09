Shapiro opens campaign office in Scranton, Allentown

"Folks are worried about safety. They're worried about their kids' mental health. They're worried about being able to create jobs and grow the economy in their communities. They're worried that these rights that we relied on for so long just feel like they're being pulled away from us. I want you to know I understand that worry, I shoulder that. And I'm running for governor not just to try and win an election but to try to meet this mold," said Shapiro.