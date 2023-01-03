x
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances.
Credit: AP
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, left, and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, right, join Gov. Tom Wolf to announce steps in the transition between administrations during a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. 

The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. 

Expected performers include: 

  • Lincoln University Choir: Lincoln University was founded in 1854 and is located in Chester County. It is the nation's first degree-granting HBCU. The choir is one of the premier organizations at Lincoln University. 
  • The Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard: The Commonwealth’s chief law enforcement officers will perform the presentation of colors.
  • The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas ChoirFrom the Historic African Episcopal Church of Philadelphia, the choir currently consists of 60 spirit-filled, energetic, singers, ministers, and musicians of all ages and backgrounds. The choir’s membership represents more than 10 different area churches.
  • The Pittsburgh Youth ChorusThe program serves the Western Pennsylvania region through exceptional choral music education and artistry, with a focus on personal development, community engagement, travel, and cultural exchange.
  • The Hazleton Area High School Marching Cougars: A local high school marching band from Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Cavalcade of Bands American A Champions, which is coming off an undefeated competition season.
  • Roland Scarinci: A World War II veteran and Philadelphia native, Scarinci will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The veteran was a corporal in the United States Marine Corp and participated in the invasion and Battle of Okinawa. After returning home, Scarinci worked as a paymaster for a Philadelphia transportation company for 30 years. He will celebrate his 100th birthday on Feb. 18.

