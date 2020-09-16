Shanna Danielson (D) - PA Senate District 31

Shanna Danielson is a Democrat running against Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan for the state senate seat representing the 31st District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Shanna Danielson is a Democrat living in Dillsburg, York County. Danielson said if elected, she would advocate for strong public education; affordable quality healthcare for all Pennsylvanians; transparency and accountability in the General Assembly, and a focused and rapid response to climate change.

Danielson ran for the 92nd state House seat in 2018 and lost to Republican incumbent Dawn Keefer.