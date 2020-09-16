x
Shanna Danielson (D) - PA Senate District 31

Shanna Danielson is a Democrat running against Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan for the state senate seat representing the 31st District.
Credit: Shanna Danielson

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Shanna Danielson is a Democrat living in Dillsburg, York County. Danielson said if elected, she would advocate for strong public education; affordable quality healthcare for all Pennsylvanians; transparency and accountability in the General Assembly, and a focused and rapid response to climate change.

Danielson ran for the 92nd state House seat in 2018 and lost to Republican incumbent Dawn Keefer.

She is active with the Capital Region chapter of MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and is a member of Capital Region Stands Up and the Pennsylvania State Education Association.