Shanna Danielson (D) - PA Senate District 31

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Shanna Danielson is a Democrat living in Dillsburg, York County. Danielson said if elected, she would advocate for strong public education; affordable quality healthcare for all Pennsylvanians; transparency and accountability in the General Assembly, and a focused and rapid response to climate change.
Danielson ran for the 92nd state House seat in 2018 and lost to Republican incumbent Dawn Keefer.
She is active with the Capital Region chapter of MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and is a member of Capital Region Stands Up and the Pennsylvania State Education Association.