Cumberland County voters can hand-deliver mail-in or absentee ballots at county's Bureau of Elections office

The Cumberland County Communications Office on Thursday reminded residents that the Bureau of Elections is open to all who want to hand-deliver their mail-in and absentee ballots for this month's municipal primary election.

The Bureau of Elections is located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, in Carlisle.

A secured ballot box is available in the lobby of the Elections Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day -- Tuesday, May 18 -- the secured ballot box is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the county said.

Residents can still send mail and absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service, the county added.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 11, and the deadline for the Bureau of Elections to receive absentee or mail-in ballots is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Postmarks will NOT be accepted, the county said.

In the Municipal Primary, residents will cast votes for state, county, and municipal offices, along with three proposed statewide constitutional amendments and one referendum.

The voters of Newburg and Newville Boroughs will also cast votes for a liquor referendum, the county said.