10th Congressional District race | Perry vs. Daniels

All U.S. House districts are holding elections in 2022. Here's a breakdown of the 10th Congressional District race in the Commonwealth.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 10.

Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District race is yet another example of the extreme partisan divide between candidates running for office today.

Incumbent Rep. Scott Perry assumed office in Jan. 2019 and is running for reelection on Nov. 8 against Democrat Shamaine Daniels.

Daniels immigrated to the United States when she was 13 years old from Venezuela. She's running a campaign centered around investing in infrastructure, advancing the rights of women and families, and "fixing our broken immigration system."

Perry, on the other hand, is a five-term Congressman who just last year became the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. This group, according to it's official Facebook page, supports "open, accountable, and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety, and prosperity of all Americans."

Perry has also been outspoken in his support of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. In August, the FBI seized Perry's cell phone as part of the criminal investigation into the use of fake electors to try to overturn Biden's 2020 election victory.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress. All 435 House districts are up for election. As of Oct. 10, Democrats held a 220-212 majority in the U.S. House with three vacancies. Republicans need to gain a net of five districts to win a majority in the chamber.