Rep. Scott Perry wins race for 10th Congressional District

Rep. Scott Perry (R) earned a sixth consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives after facing Democrat opponent Shamaine Daniels.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Scott Perry won the seat over Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, according to the AP Projection.

Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Perry served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. From 2013-2017, he served as the Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District and then earned re-election to the newly redistricted 10th District in 2018.

Based on an analysis of multiple outside rankings, he is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills.

He currently serves in the U.S. House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs.

According to Perry’s website, he brings a background of hard work, military leadership and community involvement to the House.

Perry has come under fire since the FBI seized his phone in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.